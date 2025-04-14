BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Tree and a Child as symbols of God's Creation (from the New Revelation)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
1 view • 5 months ago

Reading here from the last three chapters of The Spiritual Sun vol. 2 - extraordinary revelations of the Lord from the XIXth century through Jakob Lorber, revealing the greatness of God's love and consistency of His divine wisdom in two common, but immensely important creations, as they are in their material and spiritual constitution: a tree and a child (son of man ). This can give any person of good will, especially of a Christian faith, an idea of what the spiritual language of correspondence that is used by the Lord through his prophets in the Old and New Testament is about (in contrast to the most various literal or worldly interpretations that have been attributed to the Scriptures)

Ref:

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html

The Spiritual Sun vol. 1 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/spiritual_sun_vol__1_-_draft_221.pdf

The Spiritual Sun vol. 2 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/spiritual_sun_vol_2_-_draft_205.pdf

godjesusprophecyscripturerevelationlorbermayerhofer
