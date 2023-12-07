BANNED VIDEO - Dr. James Lyons Weiler about Pathogenic Priming or Paradoxical Immune Response

Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Dr. Lyons Weiler is a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Pittsburgh where he is the Scientific Director of the Bioinformatics Analysis Core. He earned his PhD at University of Nevada Reno in Ecology Evolution and Conservation Biology. He has published numerous papers with advanced novel methods for genomic proteomic and integromic data analysis. He has taught genetics, population genetics, biology, evolutionary biology, bioinformatics and clinical research principles. He served as the founding Editor in Chief of Cancer Informatics. He serves as a reviewer of peerreviewed journals in the areas of genomics proteomics bioinformatics and clinical decision analysis. He has organized regional and national meetings in bioinformatics. He was the recipient of the Sloan/US DOE Postdoctoral Award in Computational Molecular Biology under the tutelage of Dr Masatoshi Nei and Web Miller at the Pennsylvania State University

Past research areas have included the development of novel paradigms for identifying differentially expressed genes in cancers, methods design to optimize the application of methods of high-dimensional data analysis at small sample numbers, development of new methods for machine learning survival analysis, and the development of entirely new paradigm for integrative translational and clinical research. Current research foci include the automation of methods evaluation and selection for high-dimensional data analysis, comparative evaluation of case/control selection methods via multivariate balancing, optimization of mass spectrometry peptide identification via consensus of search engines, development of generalizable survivorship prediction models via machine-learning, and a comprehensive scoring function for lead identification in next generation sequencing studies.

Also an Author of two best selling books "How to prevent autism" and "The environmental and genetic causes of autism"

Dr James Lyons-Weiler, the CEO of the “Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge,” made an appalling online statement on 3 February 2020, which claimed the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic was most likely constructed via laboratory recombination. In the results, he showed SARS-CoV-2 had a unique inserted sequence (1378 bp) located in the middle of its spike glycoprotein gene that had no match in other coronaviruses. Furthermore, he claimed this unique sequence was similar to some sequence in pShuttle-SN, a common expression vector used in research laboratory.