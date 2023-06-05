BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plandemic 3 - The Great Awakening - Just the Full Movie
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
275 views • 06/05/2023

Miki Willis Plandemic 3 - The Great Awakening has been released. This is just the movie portion of the version screened by Del Bigtree's The Highwire with no ancillary video or information included. Just the documentary

If you are a freedom loving individual and/or concerned about the future of our nation, this documentary is well worth watching and important to not only watch but also share.

Keywords
communismglobalismgovernment corruptionworld economic forumcollectivismgovernment powerglobal governmentg edward griffinwefpolitics and current eventsklaus schwab
