Canada’s Orwellian Nightmare: Poisoned Forests, Job Collapse, and State-Sponsored Death | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
51 views • 4 weeks ago

Canada is unraveling before our eyes:


🌲 Authorities are spraying glyphosate across thousands of acres of forest in a mass poisoning campaign—while opening the door to uranium mining exploration.


🚫 New Brunswick’s Premier claims walking bans are “for safety,” but the excuse doesn’t pass a logic test.


📉 As of September 2024, 21% of Canada’s workforce is now government-employed, while an Ontario teenager sits behind 1,400 others just to apply for a fast-food job.


🏳️‍🌈 Refugees are promised 12 months of guaranteed income, while heritage Canadians struggle.


💀 From assisted suicide for the depressed to organ harvesting after strokes, the state is normalizing death.


💩 Third-world immigrants have even turned once-pristine Canadian lakes into health hazards.


This isn’t random. Poisoning forests, tolerating arson, and punishing law-abiding citizens is part of an engineered crisis blueprint—the same one used in California. And Americans need to pay attention. The globalist playbook could be just one mile away.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Get The Sean Morgan Report at

 https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com

Keywords
deforestationuranium miningglyphosate poisoningcanada collapsenew br
