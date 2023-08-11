Excerpts Brad's genius analysis (Full Spectrum Survival) China's Militia/Civilian Veterans work with Gov. forces while America's deeply divided. Prophetically more proof America cannot win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this is a mirrored video from "Full Spectrum Survival's" video
"IT'S OVER - RUSSIA FIGHTING BACK AGAINST THE USA - THESE ARE NOT ACCIDENTS" Brad is a brilliant analyst one of the best I've seen. YAH SAYS in Prophecy 32 Many Nations will Strike America/Allies in the Silent of the Night with NO WARNINGS