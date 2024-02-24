KILL SHOT: The CIA's SV40 Cancer Weapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from The Shannon Joy Show
https://rumble.com/v3mroia-kill-shot-the-cias-sv40-cancer-weapon-full-story-w-shannon-joy.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=5
Streamed on: Oct 3, 2023
In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn't be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of super cancer causing poison, derived from a monkey simian virus called SV-40.
This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.