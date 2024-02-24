BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KILL SHOT: The CIA's SV40 Cancer Weapon
97 views • 02/24/2024

MIRRORED from The Shannon Joy Show

https://rumble.com/v3mroia-kill-shot-the-cias-sv40-cancer-weapon-full-story-w-shannon-joy.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=5

Streamed on: Oct 3, 2023

In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn't be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of super cancer causing poison, derived from a monkey simian virus called SV-40.

This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.

