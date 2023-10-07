Cardinal Raymond Burke on the Synod of Synodality

Quo Vadis





Oct 6, 2023





Here are key points from Cardinal Raymond Burke’s October 3 speech at “The Synodal Babel” international conference in Rome:





“The whole synod process is presented as a work of the Holy Spirit who will guide all the members of the synod, but there is not a single word about the obedience due to the inspirations of the Holy Spirit that are always consistent with the truth of the perennial doctrine and the goodness of the perennial discipline that He has inspired throughout the centuries. ”





“The moment these concepts [such as mercy or ‘synodality’] become central and are not clearly defined, the door is open to anyone who wants to interpret them in a way that breaks with the Church's constant teaching on these issues. Indeed, Church history teaches us that the resolution of the worst crises, such as the Arian crisis, always begins with great precision in the vocabulary and concepts used. ”





“Our Lord Jesus Christ who alone is our Savior is not at the root and center of synodality.





The divine nature of the Church in its foundation and in its organic and enduring life is neglected and, in truth, forgotten. ”





“…the way the current synod is organized has nothing to do with Eastern synods…





There is confusion around the term synodality, which people artificially try to link to an Eastern practice, but which in reality has all the characteristics of a recent invention, especially with regard to the laity. ”





“The Church has never taught that the Roman Pontiff has a special gift to constitute his own doctrine.





The Holy Father is the first teacher of the Deposit of Faith which is in itself always alive and dynamic. ”





“One must reflect on the gravity of the ecclesial situation when the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith accuses of heresy and schism those who ask the Holy Father to exercise the Petrine Office to safeguard and promote the Depositum Fidei. ”





“Although the current confusion is particularly great, even historically significant not to say unprecedented, we cannot believe that the situation is irreversible.





As I have just mentioned, the gates of hell will not prevail against the Church.





The Lord has promised to remain with us in the Church ‘to the close of the age. ’ He does not lie. He is always faithful to His promises. ”





Born in 1948 in Richland Center, Wisconsin, Raymond Leo Burke attended seminary in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Washington, D C, and Rome, where he was ordained a priest by Pope Saint Paul VI in 1975.





Ordained a bishop in 1995 by Pope Saint John Paul II, he served for almost nine years as Bishop of La Crosse, where he founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and over four years as Archbishop of Saint Louis.





Cardinal Burke was named a cardinal in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI.





He has written and spoken widely on Roman Catholic canon law, the Holy Eucharist, devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, and the sanctity of human life.





He is a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura.





Read more at https://www.cardinalburke.com





