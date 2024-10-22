BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🧬 Stem Cells: The Key To Aging And Renewal 🌱
7 months ago

🤔 🤝🧑Did you know stem cells have a unique superpower? Let's explore it with Dr. Bob Hariri—a renowned surgeon, scientist and a founding partner of Fountain Life ✨


🎶 https://ln.run/8-TX_


💥 Dr. Hariri explains that stem cells can differentiate and specialize in many ways, working tirelessly to renew and repair our organs as we age. ⏳🫀


🧠 But here’s the catch: They must make perfect copies of themselves and keep working at peak performance! 💪 Over time, though, this ability weakens. 😔 The pool of stem cells starts to deplete, which is one reason we experience aging. 😱


✨ Curious to learn how we might slow this down? Click the link in our bio or description above! 📎👆

