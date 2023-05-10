DOJ Arrests Santos On Same Day GOP Exposes Biden Crime Family Racket

US House Republicans held a news conference today to release highly damaging information about alleged criminal activities by numerous members of the Biden family involving influence peddling. Democrats successfully blocked the public from knowing about the allegations by having the Department of Justice arrest freshman New York Republican Congressman George Santos on a string of petty corruption charges. Their revolutionary comrades in the news media highlighted the Santos arrest and buried the Biden crime family news story.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/10/23

