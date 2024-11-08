They Never Saw It Coming: Su-57 Wiped Out US Patriot System in NIKOLAYEV┃Rus Army Captured 'VIYEMKA'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, amid the Russian army's numerous battlefield successes, the new head of the North Atlantic Alliance Mark Rutte issued a rather harsh statement. So, while in Budapest, at the summit of the European Political Community, he officially stated that if Ukraine loses in the current conflict, Russia, inspired by its victories, will appear at the borders of NATO countries. And this Russia will receive vast territories and a huge, experienced Ukrainian Army as a trophy. According to him, Russia's victory will be a real threat to the European part of NATO and the United States............................................................................................... ******************************************************
