Part 2 - Canada VS El Salvador, A Tale of Two worlds - a Cultural and Lifestyle comparison





Electricity can be very expensive here.

Bitcoin is accepted at most major retailers.

Shipping stuff to this country is very expensive.

I have no idea how to get mail here. The addressing system is not very good. Finding an address very much involves sharing your live location on WhatsApp.

Access to water can be an interesting adventure.

Everyone here thinks that Canada and the US are better than El Salvador, except all of us from those countries!

