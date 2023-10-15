Metaphysics 9. Artificial Intelligence will never Replace People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The power of artificial intelligence to replace people is exaggerated. While AI can be put to many good uses, the human being's ability to recognize a previously unrecognized possibility cannot be duplicated by machines. This renders AI essentially stupid and dependent on human beings.
This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.