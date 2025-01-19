BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TikTok Goes Dark On Sunday. Donald Trump. Xi Jinping, & 1st Amendment. Biden Inauguration Blackout
SavingHealthMinistries
90 views • 8 months ago

TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ in US on Sunday unless Biden acts. App used by 170 million people in US will become unavailable unless outgoing president directs DoJ not to enforce law, company says


The Skies Over Beijing Turn Black in Middle of Day as Government Passes New Laws Against Christians. The skies over Beijing turned dark and black in the middle of the day on Thursday, as the Communist Party came together for an annual meeting.


Supreme Court Backs Law Requiring TikTok to Be Sold or Banned. The decision came a week after the justices heard a First Amendment challenge to a law aimed at the wildly popular short-form video platform used by 170 million Americans that the government fears could be influenced by China.


Trump considers executive order to ‘save TikTok’ from a ban. The self-styled master dealmaker is exploring unconventional ways to rescue the Chinese-owned video app from a nationwide ban, arguing it will help him reach an adoring audience throughout his second term.


TikTok users flock to Chinese app RedNote as US ban looms


Trump and Chinese leader Xi talk about trade, fentanyl and TikTok


In a first, China will send vice president to Trump’s inauguration. Beijing is taking a two-pronged approach to the incoming president: trying to sweeten up Trump while also signaling it is ready to fight efforts to constrain it.


‘We fight back’: Nationwide protests planned for Trump’s Inauguration Day Grassroots organizations mobilize as the Miami Democratic Socialists of America plans to lead a local demonstration against the incoming administration


Severe cold forces Trump inauguration indoors, first time in 40 years. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will take place inside the U.S. Capitol on Monday rather than outdoors because of severe cold, the first time in 40 years that U.S. presidential inaugural ceremonies will be moved indoors.


White Christian nationalists are poised to remake America in their image during Trump’s second term, author says


D.C. residents want Airbnb blackout for Trump inauguration and beg owners not to rent to Republicans


Apple refuses government’s request to unlock Pensacola shooting suspect’s iPhones


FBI forces Chinese malware to delete itself from thousands of US computers


Elon Musk lashes out after top gaming commentator accuses him of cheating


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
censorship1st amendmenttrump xi jinpingus chinafreedom of speechelon musktrump inaugurationtiktoksunday lawtiktok bandark daytrump tiktokbiden tiktoktiktok national security threattiktok sunday banasmondgoldelon musk leaks dms
