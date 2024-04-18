BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nesara – Gesara Debunked? Clarified? | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | April 18th 2024
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
210 views • 04/18/2024

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- NESARA GESARA defined – A “feather ruffle”?


- Will the zeroing out of all credit card, mortgage, and other bank debt due to illegal banking and government activities and a full a “jubilee” or a forgiveness of debt actually take place?


- What happens to the I.R.S. and the Treasury?

- Planes filled with Gold and other goods taken from the Vatican

- Recovery of stolen assets and how they will be distributed

- The business of America is business – the plan is to collapse it

- The severing of 1871 US Corp and the restoration of the Constitutional Republic


BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!

https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview

Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected

FREE PhD CONSULATION

“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

irstreasuryspecial reportsdebt forgivenessjubileeempowermentconstitutional republicspiritual battlejuan o savinnesara gesarabusiness collapsefuture forecasts40k ft view40000 foot view107 intelillegal bankinggovernment activitiesvatican assetsnesara gesara definedrecovery of stolen assetsconstitutional republic restorationfeather ruffleone o seven
