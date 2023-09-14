BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mugshot of Trump BACKFIRES
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
229 views • 09/14/2023

President Trump's mug shot, once seen as a potential blow to his reputation, has had unintended consequences that are sending shockwaves through the Democratic party.


Join us as we explore how the release of President Trump's mug shot, rather than dampening his influence, has had a remarkable rallying effect. It has ignited a surge of donations, breathing new life into his political endeavors, and expanding his voter base.


We'll discuss the dynamics behind this unexpected turn of events, examining the factors that have led to increased support for the former President. This video offers a fascinating glimpse into the unpredictable landscape of contemporary politics, where actions that may seem detrimental can sometimes have far-reaching consequences that shape the course of political movements.


Don't miss this engaging exploration of how President Trump's mug shot has, in an unexpected twist, bolstered his political standing and energized his supporters, providing valuable insights into the ever-evolving political landscape.


For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
president trumpdemocratic partyinfluencedynamicssupportsupportersdonationsreputationpolitical landscapeshockwavesunintended consequencesmug shotpolitical influencevoter basepolitical endeavorspolitical movementscontemporary politicsrallying effectunexpected turn of eventspolitical standingvaluable insights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy