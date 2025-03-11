BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Rise of Antisemitism in Canada – Why It’s Happening & How We Can Stop It with Richard Robertson
7 views • 6 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


Antisemitic hate crimes are surging in Canada at an alarming rate. Though Jewish Canadians make up less than 1% of the population, they account for over 50% of religiously motivated hate crimes.


Why is this happening, and what can we do about it?


In this show, we sit down with Richard Robertson, Director of Research and Advocacy at B'Nai Brith Canada, to discuss troubling trends and shocking statistics and what we can do to stop this wave of hate.


🔎 Watch to learn about:


✔ The 71% rise in hate crimes targeting Jewish Canadians.

✔ Violent attacks on synagogues and Jewish schools in Canada.

✔ The impact of protests and intimidation tactics in Jewish communities.

✔ How law enforcement and government leaders are responding.

✔ What YOU can do to stand against antisemitism and protect religious freedom.


🚨 This is an issue that affects ALL Canadians. Watch now and share to spread awareness!


📺 To help us make more shows, please consider chipping in with a donation today. Call 1-866-844-0844 or visit www.faytene.tv/donate.


👍 Please like, subscribe, follow, and share with your friends to help get this message out far and wide!


