The Testimony of The Lord Jesus Christ to the Scriptures-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 9 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lord Jesus Christ Had a Profound Respect for the Word of God and Started His Ministry Quoting Scripture. He Brought His People Back to the Word They Already Had as His Public Ministry Was on Fulfilling the Word of God. Christ Shall Be Found Everywhere in the Bible and Our Faith Should be in the Scriptures. The Next Event We Should be Looking For in Christ in the Fulfillment of Scripture Is the Shout. It Will Happen So Fast--Are You Ready?