Elon Musk | "Anything That Is A Function of Signals In or Out. If That Is the Nature of the Problem It Can Be Fixed With a Neuralink Device." + "Neuralink Just Got FDA Breakthrough Designation for Blind Site." - 10/28/24





Watch the Full Length October 28th 2024 Presentation | Congress of Neurological Surgeons 2024 - Michael L.J, Apuzzo Lecture on Creativity & Innovation: Elon Musk & Dr. A. Khalessi - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huxf36QKbI0





Who Is Elon Musk? Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk





119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content





*************************************************************************





**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content