TITGALEH LANU (REVEAL YOURSELF TO US)

Written and published by Lucia on Sept.4/2023.





Please read all of Psalm 119





Verses cited in this publication:

Psa.119:139 My zeal wears me out, for my enemies ignore your words. 136 Streams of tears flow from my eyes, for your law is not obeyed. 126 It is time for you to act, O Lord; your law is being broken. 152 Long ago I learned from your statutes that you established them to last forever.





Ezek.20:11 I gave them my decrees and made known to them my laws, FOR THE MAN WHO OBEYS THEM WILL LIVE BY THEM.





Psa.119:97-100: Oh, how I love your law! I meditate on it all day long. 98 Your commands make me wiser than my emenies, for they are ever with me. 99 I have more insight than all my teachers, for I meditate on your statutes. 100 I have more understanding than the elders, for I obey your precepts.





Psa.119:1-3 Blessed are they whose ways are blameless, who walk according to the law of the Lord. 2 Blessed are they who keep his statutes and seek him with all their heart. 3 They do nothing wrong; they walk in His ways.





Psa. 119:21, 51, 69-70, 78, 85 You rebuke the arrogant, who are cursed and who stray from your commands. 51 The arrogant mock me without restraint, but I do not turn from your law.69 Though the arrogant have smeared me with lies, I keep your precepts with all my heart. 70 Their hearts are callous and unfeeling, but I delight in your law. 78 May the arrogant be put to shame for wronging me without cause; but I will meditate on your precepts. 85 The arrogant dig pitfalls for me, contrary to your law.