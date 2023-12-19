Mandela Effect, Time, UFOs, Tucker & the 14th

This video deals with an important scary topic nobody attempts to explain. You heard it 1st here!
Mandela Effect https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhAirlWWukQ
Philadelphia Experiment in Time & 1943 USS Eldridge. These 2+ CERN have Affected by extreme limitation our future TimeLine free-multiple choices. Realize, our Forefathers may have shown-up not due to nuclear testing, but to Eldridge Time-dilation Experiment that greatly affects our Universe!
'They Live' movie's sunglasses are like this early cell phone camera!
Claimed Time-Traveller John Titor looks for early generation computer without back-door as it can't be OPEN to alterations/inputs of lies=as Elon Musk exposé attempt. Is this similar to differences in these early frequency cell phone cameras & present 'Smart Phones'=density/dimensions? Are earlier inventions depicting the Split-in-Time Continuum?
Greg Hunter @ 0:50 & 14:20 mark https://usawatchdog.com/death-touch-for-global-debt-coming-steve-quayle/
Dan Bongino FOX radio personality reports a MSN interview regarding White House protocol book "End of Times"=where Internet/Utility GRID goes down=scenario.
Tucker Carlson on UFO whistle-blower Dave Grusch https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1735083523050975277
Tucker https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=233586
Posted @X:
1. Fact Dave Grusch gets wide coverage, makes me think he's being used.
Its dimensional-Time cyclic convergence, thus confusion/difficulty grasping our phenomenon. Satan worshippers/pledges force Mandela Effect to occur!
2. Tucker's UFO interview @ 19:50 min. mark! 1933 Italian retrieval=acorn-shape. Early German ones=acorn-bell shaped/Die Glocke; so was 1965 Kecksburg, PA incident!
3. Believe it or not! Legally, "Citizens" surrender their sovereign Power-of-Attorney to REPRESENTATIVEs=in this case A CORPORATOCRACY to diaper them. Elite don't disclose UFOs, as THEY'd lose THEIR ownership!
4. UFO phenomena must be addressed now, not in 6 months. It's extremely poor to listen/follow those believing ALL who travel in UFOs as bad guys, demons, or extraterrestrials.
Many 4-dimensional Earth-ships are built by men, as in Ayn Rand's 'Atlas Shrugged'/movie.
Look how many think man descended from monkeys, while others believe man gets SAVED by Enlil who military shot @ yet made Treaty with degenerate Gray 1/4-artificials who want your DNA!
A Corporate entity, in ALL CAPS, is merely a 2-dimensional "paper/Person" contract.
http://annavonreitz.com/dontletyourheartsbetroubled.pdf
The more the police/corrupt Color-of-Code Courts/CIA-media disallow people's Choice-of-Nationality identity Claim (so not held liable for wars/bailing-out BANKRUPT banks], the less Lucifer Bill Gates-like will be able to use monopoly Get-out-of-jail Card TO PLAY!
Another purpose of CoVID lockdown is to limit [each of] our TimeLines so the Satanic ONE WORLD prevails to eliminate Enki's Tatarianic MultiVerse!
