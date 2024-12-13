BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 6-12 December 2024⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 6 months ago

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week December 6 - 12, 2024
▪️Yemeni Houthis reported drone and missile attacks on U.S. Navy facilities in the Red Sea region. The targets were allegedly three U.S. supply ships and two destroyers in the Gulf of Aden, but without confirmation.
▪️Ansar Allah militants also launched drones at Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. However, Israeli media reported no hits or air defense operations during this period.
▪️The most high-profile event was the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria. Militants entered Damascus without much resistance, where they formed a transitional government.
▪️Contrary to official directives of the “Syrian opposition”, attacks on members of minorities began in the country. Jihadists killed several Alawites and vandalized Shiite and Christian shrines.
▪️The instability in the former Arab republic was expectedly exploited by the Israeli government. It annexed the demilitarized zone of Quneitra to the east of the occupied Golan Heights.
▪️The IDF units did not stop there, occupying areas in the province of Rif Dimashq without a fight. At the same time, the new authorities declared that the devastated country was not ready for a possible war with the Israelis.
▪️The Israeli Air Force also carried out a massive strike on several Syrian provinces at once. The reason given was to prevent SAA strategic weapons from falling into the hands of the opposition.
▪️In eastern Syria, there was nevertheless fighting between militants and pro-Kurdish forces in Deir ez-Zor. Former rebels managed to occupy the entire western bank of the Euphrates River after the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces.#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy