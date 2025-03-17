© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Israel, all these parts belong to Greater Israel:
100% of Palestine
100% of Jordan
100% of Lebanon
100% of Kuwait
75% of Syria
45% of Iraq
40% of Saudi Arabia
Sounds like a plan, will Zion Don be able to achieve this for his masters?
Source @Retards Of TikTok
