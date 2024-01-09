BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 9/1/2024
29 views • 8 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It's the stuff they really don't want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This election is gonna have worldwide repercussions, the globalists know it, and they're scared. Also, Mike Benz will break down how the ruling class has changed the definition of democracy. The Headlines are all set and ready to go, followed by a whole lot of truth in the X Files. We'll get some real facts about climate change before we dive into a few more Top Stories. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


Globalists Afraid of Trump

https://x.com/scrowder/status/1829161105677234637


Ford Motor Company

https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1828818124155629956


Election Interference

https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1828536781756866826


Importing Islam

https://x.com/realMaalouf/status/1827996243894689835


Historical Figures Brought to Life

https://x.com/timecaptales/status/1824146694294081883


Mike Benz on Tucker

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1828918312069128268


50 Things... Prepare For Election Chaos

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/50-things-everyone-should-be-stockpiling-prepare-election-chaos


Florida Psychiatrist Arrested

https://www.freedommag.org/news/florida-psychologist-arrested-sex-trafficked-15-year-old-girl-in-horror-story-for-every-parent-f3923b


Dylan Allman

https://x.com/DylanMAllman/status/1829926503926071637


Climate The Movie

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1770552312710217954


trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
