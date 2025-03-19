Trump-Putin call was 'epic,' two leaders were in sync with one another - Special Envoy Witkoff. (phone call details below:)

"We want to get to the ceasefire. That's the president's policy. And we're going to get to the ceasefire, and I think after that, everything else will be a detail, sanction relief and all the other things that go with a full on peace treaty," Witkoff said. He also said this today: Easing of anti-Russian sanctions will follow agreement on Ukraine ceasefire - Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff

The following is info found yesterday and about yesterday's 'Call'. Russian said more than the US. First Russia, then US, below:

Full excerpt from the Kremlin statement following Putin and Trump's talks on the 30-day ceasefire initiative:

In the context of the US President’s initiative to introduce a 30-day ceasefire, the Russian side has outlined a number of significant points concerning ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of combat contact, the need to stop forced mobilization in Ukraine, and the rearmament of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Serious risks associated with the inability to negotiate of the Kiev regime, which has repeatedly sabotaged and violated the agreements reached, were also noted.

Attention is drawn to the barbaric terrorist crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against the civilian population of the Kursk region.

Putin and Trump continued their detailed conversation on Ukraine by phone, the Kremlin reported.

➡️Putin informed Trump that on March 19, a 175-for-175 prisoner exchange would take place between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

➡️Putin and Trump spoke in favor of normalizing bilateral relations in light of their shared responsibility for stability in the world.

➡️The presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States also agreed to remain in contact on all issues raised in the phone conversation.

➡️The presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States confirmed their intention to continue efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

➡️Putin told Trump that he was ready to jointly work out ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, which should be sustainable.

➡️Russia and the United States will create expert groups on the Ukrainian settlement.

➡️As a gesture of goodwill, the Russian Federation will hand over 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev.

➡️Putin supported Trump's idea of ​​a mutual 30-day renunciation of strikes on energy infrastructure by the Russian Federation and Ukraine and gave the military such a command.

➡️Putin and Trump agreed to begin talks to work out an initiative concerning the safety of navigation in the Black Sea

➡️Putin called the complete cessation of military aid to Kiev the key condition for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

➡️Putin confirmed to Trump that the Russian Federation guarantees the lives and decent treatment of Ukrainian soldiers if they surrender in the Kursk region.

White House Statement:

➡️During the call, the leaders discussed the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

➡️Putin and Trump agreed that progress toward a settlement in Ukraine would begin with a ceasefire on energy and infrastructure facilities.

➡️The leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which will begin "immediately" in the Middle East.

➡️The presidents agreed that a future with improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia has enormous potential.

➡️The future of bilateral relations between Russia and the United States includes "huge economic deals" and geopolitical stability.

➡️The leaders discussed the need to stop the spread of strategic weapons.

➡️Putin and Trump agreed in their conversation that Iran should never find itself in a position where it can destroy Israel.