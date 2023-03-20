Banks Begin Failing as Biden Authorizes FDIC Takeover: How to Prepare | Facts Matter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACTS MATTER
ROMAN BALMAKOV
On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank was closed by financial regulators, and given the fact that they had over $175 billion worth of deposits, they are the second largest bank to fail in all of U.S. history. But then, it got worse: just yesterday, another bank also suddenly failed.