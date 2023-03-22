‘There are changes coming that haven’t happened in 100 years’ – Xi to Putin at meeting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged warm words with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a reception when the two leaders met in the Kremlin on Tuesday. The two leaders both praised the strengthening political trust and enhanced cooperation between the two nations, a relationship Putin said could serve as ‘an example of how world powers… should work together.’ ‘Russian-Chinese relations are at an all-time high,’ Putin added.
On the outcome of the talks between the two leaders, Putin said that they were ‘highly effective’ while Xi said that ‘China-Russia relations are growing stronger and stronger.’ ‘There are changes coming that haven’t happened in 100 years,’ concluded Xi.
