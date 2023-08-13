BOATS BURNED DOWN TO THE WATER LINE .. ?? -- DLNR CAPTURES NEW AERIAL FOOTAGE OF LAHAINA DEWS DESTRUCTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) released extensive new aerial footage on Friday showing more of the damage from the Lahaina Disaster.
Source: KiTV
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
NEM721
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/