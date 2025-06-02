BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 390 - Stairway To Heaven
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
92 views • 3 months ago

In this video I’m going to do an overview of DNA and how the IDEA of DNA is NOT what we were told. Does it really matter? Yes, it does. Every deception matters. Some more than others. The Covid Deception over the last 5 years was successful because people believed and still do in something called DNA and the False promises made surrounding it. It’s a huge topic and I don’t pretend that I know ALL the details BUT then I don’t think WE need to know all the details IF it’s a scam and I believe it is. Just like the VIRUS scam we have the DNA scam. They go together to complete the science Medical scam.

Symbolically DNA is the OCCULT Stairway To Heaven staring at us in plain sight. DNA is another IMAGE that has BEWITCHED the world into Science worship and COMPLIANCE! The Stairway To Heaven has been EMBEDDED into our brains by constant exposure to Science and Culture that present the Stairway to us in many covert ways. People are blinded to it and for most it’s already too late. It’s NOT too late for God’s people to LEARN about this powerful deception and KNOW what it is so we aren’t deceived by it.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 402 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
