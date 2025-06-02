The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 390 - Stairway To Heaven

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I’m going to do an overview of DNA and how the IDEA of DNA is NOT what we were told. Does it really matter? Yes, it does. Every deception matters. Some more than others. The Covid Deception over the last 5 years was successful because people believed and still do in something called DNA and the False promises made surrounding it. It’s a huge topic and I don’t pretend that I know ALL the details BUT then I don’t think WE need to know all the details IF it’s a scam and I believe it is. Just like the VIRUS scam we have the DNA scam. They go together to complete the science Medical scam.
Symbolically DNA is the OCCULT Stairway To Heaven staring at us in plain sight. DNA is another IMAGE that has BEWITCHED the world into Science worship and COMPLIANCE! The Stairway To Heaven has been EMBEDDED into our brains by constant exposure to Science and Culture that present the Stairway to us in many covert ways. People are blinded to it and for most it’s already too late. It’s NOT too late for God’s people to LEARN about this powerful deception and KNOW what it is so we aren’t deceived by it.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 402 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling