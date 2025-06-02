The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 390 - Stairway To Heaven

In this video I’m going to do an overview of DNA and how the IDEA of DNA is NOT what we were told. Does it really matter? Yes, it does. Every deception matters. Some more than others. The Covid Deception over the last 5 years was successful because people believed and still do in something called DNA and the False promises made surrounding it. It’s a huge topic and I don’t pretend that I know ALL the details BUT then I don’t think WE need to know all the details IF it’s a scam and I believe it is. Just like the VIRUS scam we have the DNA scam. They go together to complete the science Medical scam.

Symbolically DNA is the OCCULT Stairway To Heaven staring at us in plain sight. DNA is another IMAGE that has BEWITCHED the world into Science worship and COMPLIANCE! The Stairway To Heaven has been EMBEDDED into our brains by constant exposure to Science and Culture that present the Stairway to us in many covert ways. People are blinded to it and for most it’s already too late. It’s NOT too late for God’s people to LEARN about this powerful deception and KNOW what it is so we aren’t deceived by it.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 402 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling