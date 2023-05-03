BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TALE OF TWO KINGDOMS 2. SAMUEL CHAPTER 2-3
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
7 views • 05/03/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel chapter 2-3. Saul was dead. His son Jonathan was also dead. The Philistines had defeated the Israelites. So now the Israelites had no king. This was a dangerous time for the nation of Israel. The leaders of the tribes and towns had to choose a new king. The men from the tribe of Judah knew David and his army. David’s army had helped and protected Judah. David was a good soldier. The men from Judah trusted him. So they anointed David as their king. Samuel had anointed David as king of Israel many years before (1 Samuel 16:1-13). We do not know whether the people of Judah knew about this. But they chose the man that God had already chosen. David became king of just one tribe at this time.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
davidhebronking saul
