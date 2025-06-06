Noisy Gongs and Clanging Cymbals: A Rant About Loveless “Truth”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A question that continually comes to my mind when I hear one of today’s fad doctrines is; “where is Christ’s love in that?” and “How is that supposed “truth” advancing the Gospel?” So I thought I’d ask those of you who think you’ve got a special handle on the truth; Is there LOVE in the narrative you’re so convinced of?