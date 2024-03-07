Burglar X (1997, Arcade)

Burglar X is an arcade game developed and published by Korean company Unico. It was only released in the arcades.

The games is about a pair of nameless burglars who rob a series of places. There are five stages which are divided into five round each. In the first three round you need to collect a number of coins within a time limit. The coins are contained in giant dice. You have a headbutt to break open the dice which will then reveal a random number of coins. A dice can also contain one or more bombs in addition to the coins. The bomb will explode after a short time. Getting hit by explosion will take one of your hit points, as will a collision with an enemy. If you loose all hit points, you loose a life. You can headbutt enemies to get rid of them, and they will leave a star each. You can collect the stars, which will decrease a star counter. The counter is kept between levels, and if it reaches zero, you immediately win the current round. Apart from headbutting, explosions also kill off enemies. You can also fart, and an enemy hit by your farts will be stunned a short time. Enemies will respawn after a while, and new dice will appear if you broke all the old ones without getting enough coins. A map shows the positions of all enemies, items and dice. There is also an item which will freeze all enemies for ten seconds, and a set of two colour-changing balls, which will upon shmashing start a bonus game if the balls have the same colours as display on the upper half of the screen. There is also a lightning item which damages all enemies on screen.

In the fourth round of each stage you just need to reach the exit which lies in a given direction. Enemies will come from all directions, and there is also the usual time limit. The fifth round of stage is a boss fight. You cannot harm the boss directly. Instead, walking bombs will appear and you need to either make them explode when the boss is near them, or headbutt into the boss.