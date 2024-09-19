CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—“Bill C-293 is our Berlin Wall!”

September 19, 2024: My guest this week—familiar to many of you—is Lisa Miron (Lawyer Lisa). She does a deep dive on Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act. This is an urgent call for our viewers and listeners to contact their senators and urge them to vote this bill down at 2nd Reading. This bill would make Canada a slave to the opinions and instructions of the WHO and other globalist forces.

Use this convenient One-Click tool to write to the senators: https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Check out Lawyer Lisa’s Substack at: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/