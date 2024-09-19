BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—“Bill C-293 is our Berlin Wall!”
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 8 months ago

September 19, 2024: My guest this week—familiar to many of you—is Lisa Miron (Lawyer Lisa). She does a deep dive on Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act. This is an urgent call for our viewers and listeners to contact their senators and urge them to vote this bill down at 2nd Reading. This bill would make Canada a slave to the opinions and instructions of the WHO and other globalist forces.

Use this convenient One-Click tool to write to the senators: https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Check out Lawyer Lisa’s Substack at: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
liberalsfoodglobal warmingmeatunsenatecarboncontrolclimatewhopandemicpreparednesschp canadarod taylorpartywefchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebcpolipandemic preventionlisa mironlawyer lisabill c-293hoc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy