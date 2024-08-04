Maiden, "You are Beautiful in Every Way" w/beautiful fractal animation

You Are Beautiful in Every Way





(Intro)

Beautiful Maiden, it's obvious that you look beautiful

I've got two eyes to see, but your inner greatness is what I love the most...





(Verse 1)

...what I love the most

Your kindness lights up the darkest night

Confidence shines, makes everything right

Intelligence so deep, wisdom so rare

A humor that lifts, with laughter to share





(Chorus)

You are beautiful in every way, you capture my heart

The way you love, it's a work of art

With empathy and compassion, you touch my soul

Beautiful Maiden, you make me whole

You are beautiful in every way





(Verse 2)

Integrity in all you do and say

Courage that stands in the face of the fray

Humility that grounds you, keeps you true

Honesty that glows in all that you pursue





(Chorus)

You are beautiful in every way, you capture my heart

The way you love, it's a work of art

With empathy and compassion, you touch my soul

Beautiful Maiden, you make me whole

You are beautiful in every way





(Bridge)

Generosity in every single deed

Fairness that plants a justice seed

Perseverance through every storm you face

Resilience that finds hope in every place





(Verse 3)

Communication that binds us close and tight

Listening with a heart that makes things right

Respectfulness in every word and act

Your unseen beauty, a simple fact





(Chorus)

You are beautiful in every way, you capture my heart

The way you love, it's a work of art

With empathy and compassion, you touch my soul

Beautiful Maiden, you make me whole

You are beautiful in every way





(Outro)

Determination in your every stride

Spirituality that brings peace inside

Beautiful Maiden, it's your inner grace

That makes you beautiful in every space

You are beautiful in every way