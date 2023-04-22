© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicole 讲述4月19日是郭文贵先生被美国之音“断播”的六周年纪念日，从该“断播门”事件就可以了解中共对美国的政治和新闻领域的渗透已经非常深。
April 20, 2023 Wayne Dupree @WayneDupreeShow interview @Nicole7749
Nicole said that this April 19 is the sixth anniversary of Miles Guo's "broadcasting-unplugged" by Voice of America. From the incident, we can understand that the CCP has infiltrated very deeply into the political and media fields of the United States.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp