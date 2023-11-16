© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli forces raid Al Shifa hospital thousands sheltering inside complex.
Israeli soldiers were deployed in a number of buildings in Al Shifa hospital compound, and they remain active. Qatar called for an international investigation, denouncing it as a "war crime". Earlier, Israeli forces stormed a number of buildings and blew up a warehouse containing medical equipment.
Adding:
Israel appears not to have much to show for its Al-Shifa operation - BBC
After besieging and then storming the largest hospital in Gaza, Israel doesn’t have too much to show for its efforts. This controversial operation – which provoked international criticism – did not net a major arsenal of weapons. Unless Israel has more to reveal.
The video material released by Israel so far tonight shows about a dozen old assault rifles – neatly laid out on a carpet.
There are a few bullet proof vests, three hand grenades, some CDs, a handgun, a laptop, a rucksack, and a few knives.
It didn’t look sufficient for a "command centre" but Israel claims Hamas was running one in a labyrinth beneath Al-Shifa hospital.
Adding post from earlier today:
AL SHIFA: “The night was terrifying!”
Emergency Supervisor at Al-Shifa Medical Complex tells Al Jazeera:
- The situation in the hospital is tragic, and we are losing more lives everyday
- The last night was terrifying for children, women and the sick
- The Israeli occupation has brought bullets, bombs, shelling, and terror to children and infants
- The Israeli occupation detained many of the displaced people, blindfolded and stripped them of their clothes, and they took them to an unknown destination
- The occupation blew up most of the hospital gates, and shrapnel scattered among those present
- Before the Israeli army stormed the hospital, heavy gunfire had been fired, and we heard hundreds of explosions
- All the people in the hospital are civilians, and we all know each other, and there is no armed person there
Adding:
Death toll from Zionist entity genocide in Gaza hits 11,500 on day 40 of apartheid aggression.
More than 4,700 children among Palestinians murdered so far in Gaza, injuries hit 29k