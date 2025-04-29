❗️ Russia's victory in the SMO is the first step towards a more just world — Dmitry Medvedev.

More from Medvedev:

We need to complete the SMO in Ukraine with a victory and destroy the Kiev neo-Nazi regime, but the regime, not the state. - Dmitry Medvedev

"Ukraine's fate is largely predetermined. It is unclear how long its remains will function; it will not be of interest to anyone without energy resources."

(Dmitry Medvedev is Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. Medvedev was also President of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and Prime Minister of Russia between 2012 and 2020. Medvedev was elected President in the 2008 election.)