© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
May 12, 2023
After a recent study concluded secondary pneumonia is likely the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients, Dr Richard Bartlett returns to The Highwire to discuss the incredible success he had treating high-risk COVID patients with inhaled budesonide steroid all the way back in 2020, why it was so effective, how he was brutally attacked my media and his peers, and more.
#DrRichardBartlett #RichardBartlett #Budesonide
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2nh1oe-silver-bullet-protocol-for-covid-validated-two-years-after-attacked.html