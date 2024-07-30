BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Assassination Attempt: There Were Multiple Shooters, Media & Gov’t Narrative Is A Proven LIE! Time For Facts, Truth & Evidence…WATCH What Really Happened…You’ve Been Deceived America!
Save My Freedom
Save My FreedomCheckmark Icon
314 views • 9 months ago

🖥️ SAVE MY FREEDOM TV...We're EXPOSING The Election FRAUD & CORRUPTION That Really Happened During The Nov 8, 2022 Election In Maricopa County, AZ + How Our "Election System Operation" Works NATIONWIDE...To Take Back Arizona & America!

7/30/24: Just about everything you've been told & seen about the Trump Assassination attempt for the past 2 weeks has been a LIE. America has been DECEIVED by ALL Media, Government & Influencers. No more theories and opinions...Here's what really happened based on Facts, Truth & Evidence!

🖥️ WATCH - READ - SHARE THE ELECTION FRAUD EVIDENCE - WE NEED YOUR HELP & PLEASE JOIN US: www.SaveMyFreedom.us

🚨 THIS NEEDS TO STOP! It's Time To File REAL Lawsuits To End The Election Fraud, Maladministration & Corruption So Our Votes MATTER Again.

We Have 6 Lawsuits To File But Can't Without Your Funding - Please Donate To TAKE BACK Your Freedoms, Country & Sacred Right To Vote...NOW!

www.GiveSendGo.com/SaveMyFreedom

💥 JOIN & SUBSCRIBE To The "Save My Freedom" Movement + The Arizona & America Take Action Center (AA-TAC)! We Need All Warriors In The Country Supporting & Joining Us...Taking Back America & WINNING Nov 5th Depends On Maricopa County SETTING ASIDE (Null & Void) DO-OVER The Nov 8th Election NOW!

DOWNLOAD THE TAKE ACTION & "ELECTION SYSTEM OPERATION" EXPOSED TOOLKITS www.SaveMyFreedom.us

🚨 WE NEED YOUR HELP TO EXPOSE THE ELECTION FRAUD & CORRUPTION TO TAKE BACK AMERICA NATIONWIDE! Please UPGRADE Your Substack Subscription For Only $10 A Month Or $99.99 For The Year!

🚨 OR...PLEASE JOIN US As A "Freedom Lover" With A 1-Time Investment To Take Back America For $199.00. We Only Need 50 People Per Month & WATCH What Happens!

🖥️ WATCH ALL ELECTION FRAUD EXPOSING VIDEOS: www.TakeActionItems.com

🖥️ WATCH THE 1 HOUR ELECTION FRAUD SUMMARY

https://rumble.com/v54x928-303.html

🖥️ WATCH The MARICOPA ELECTION FRAUD MARATHON:

https://rumble.com/v526q6q-300.html

politics election fbi arizona elections wray secret service butler election fraud trump assassination attempt maricopa county trump 2024 election integrity 2022 election 2024 election july 13 trump shooting thomas crooks president trump assassination attempt
