🚨GAZA IN CRISIS: KEY UPDATES
🔸 At least 100 Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Wednesday, including 61 in Gaza City
🔸 37 people seeking food were killed by Israeli fire (media reports)
🔸 At least 8 more, including 3 children, starved to death
🔸 Total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave has reached 235, including 106 children (Gaza’s Health Ministry)
🔸 UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Israeli authorities are still blocking critical aid from entering Gaza
🔸 Hamas signaled eagerness for swift Gaza ceasefire talks in meeting with Egypt’s intel chief as mediators push negotiations
🔸 Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to greenlight construction of 3,000+ homes in the occupied West Bank, calling the move one that “buries the idea of a Palestinian state”
🔸 Egypt and Jordan are training Palestinian security forces to run Gaza post-Israeli offensive, Egypt’s FM Badr Abdelatty stated
🔸 Agreement reached for 15 Gaza figures to govern for six months, with the Palestinian Authority remaining the sole legitimate ruler, Abdelatty said