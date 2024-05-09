New mass grave uncovered at al-Shifa Hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A third mass grave has been discovered in the ruins of Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital. So far 49 bodies have been recovered from it, according to the government media office in Gaza.
Seven mass graves have been uncovered across the Palestinian enclave during the course of the war. In total, 520 bodies have been found in these graves.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
