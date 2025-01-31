BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 31 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
35 views • 7 months ago

January 31, 2025

rt.com


Strong evidence of Ukrainian military atrocities is uncovered as Russian forces retake areas of the Kursk region. At least 22 civilians were brutally killed. The nominee for US National Intelligence Director defends herself against harsh criticism during her Senate confirmation hearing. Tulsi Gabbard says she follows her own principles and does what she believes is right. Rwanda lashes out at the UK, saying London's threats to cut aid to the African nation will NOT resolve a currently escalating regional conflict.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

