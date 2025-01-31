January 31, 2025

rt.com





Strong evidence of Ukrainian military atrocities is uncovered as Russian forces retake areas of the Kursk region. At least 22 civilians were brutally killed. The nominee for US National Intelligence Director defends herself against harsh criticism during her Senate confirmation hearing. Tulsi Gabbard says she follows her own principles and does what she believes is right. Rwanda lashes out at the UK, saying London's threats to cut aid to the African nation will NOT resolve a currently escalating regional conflict.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





