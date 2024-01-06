Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Whistleblower & Contactee Testimonies are the Keys to Catastrophic Disclosure
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
61 views
Published 2 months ago

Michael Salla


Jan 6, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Jan 6, 2024 #33


Topics


John Warner IV Interview on UFO Bloodlines and Elite Technology

Biblical scholar Mauro Biglino distinguishes between two factions of Elohim

David Adair Interview "Moon Secrets & Suppressing Breakthrough Space Technologies. Part 4

Steven Greer’s 2023 Year in Review and State of UFO Disclosure

Farsight Remote Viewing Project of human-ET base on Mars

Official Michael Salla page created to expose hoaxers

Houses of Reps Oversight Committee to receive UFO briefing from ICIG

Alien Interview data getting more attention in new open UFO era

Jean Charles Moyen trailer to Starseed Revelations Part 3 – Japan Space Ark

Growing interest in evidence of human looking ETs walking among among us

Investigating Daniel Salter’s USAF and NRO career and UFO/ET revelations

Important Disclosure Project Interview with A.H. from Boeing Aerospace

Much debate over video of an alleged tall alien being walking in Miami


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onHoEUhBe2g

Keywords
steven greerhouse oversight committeewhistleblowerweek in reviewelohimmauro biglinomichael sallajean charles moyendavid adairdaniel saltermoon secretscatastrophic disclosurecontactee testimoniesexopolitcsjohn warner ivufo bloodlineselite technologyfarsight remote viewinghuman-et base on marsexpose hoaxersicigjapan space arkhuman looking etsboeing aerospace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket