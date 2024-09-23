Kansas Files Suit vs Pfizer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is huge. Kansas is taking Pfizer to court for misleading claims about their COVID-19 vaccine. They violated promises not to mislead. The truth was kept under wraps until a FOIA lawsuit opened the door. Other states are joining in, and the details in the lawsuit are shocking. It raises big questions about transparency and trust during a crisis. People's choices were made in fear and confusion. Dive into the complaint if you want to know what really went down.