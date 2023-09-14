The Great Taking...The Plan To Hand Over YOUR Assets To The Banksters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video highlights takeaways from The book "The Great Taking" details how legislation has stealthily removed true ownership of financial assets like stocks and bonds, replacing it with "security entitlements".
- This means assets can be treated as collateral by financial institutions without the account holder's consent or knowledge.
Re upload from youtube - Parallel Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIoGu692a64
LINK TO BOOK PDF: https://thegreattaking.com/