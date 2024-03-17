The Moho





Mar 16, 2024





Multiple Shots In Her Face, Her Upper Jaw 80% Gone. She Was Pregnant And Nearly Giving Birth...





When I first saw Saida, I were shocked in unbearable pain. Multiple shots in her face and paws, she was pregnant. They didn't just want to end but wanted she suffered. Those evil teenagers must get punished for what they did but their cruel parents fought and they run away freely leaving Saida with her nightmare life ahead never heal. Her upper jaw gone, it's too distress to show in this video.The vet did the impossible but still can't save her puppies. Saida might know they gone and she started to cry, later that night we gave her a teddy puppy to calm her...





Credit To: Карта Сбер

4276400086115681

Наталья Вячеславовна Б.

❤️Саида🐕, ЖИВИ 🙏🏻МАЛЫШКА❤️ !





#DogNoUpperJaw, #DogStillbirth, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPnzrOZg740