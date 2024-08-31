Rostec has delivered another batch of BMP-3 & BMD-4M to the troops

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rostec has delivered another batch of BMP-3 and BMD-4M to the troops.
According to the manufacturer, all combat vehicles are equipped with additional protection kits that provide protection for the side projection from cumulative ammunition, and the upper hemisphere from UAVs. Each combat vehicle is also equipped with electronic warfare devices.
The previous batch was shipped in early August this year.