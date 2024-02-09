[Bidan] Apocalypse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under Siege
* Joe’s [p]residency will probably come to an end.
* This report from the special counsel is an apocalyptic takedown.
* It annihilates his integrity, decency, ability, judgment — all of it.
* He still points his finger at DJT, but he’s guilty of what he accused his enemy of all along.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (8 February 2024)