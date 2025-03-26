Iran's IRGC revealed another secret underground missile base with thousands of missiles inside

Description as found with this video:

Iran's IRGC has revealed yet another secret underground missile base with thousands of missiles inside.

We are ready for war with any enemy, says Iranian leader.

Adding, from yesterday, March 25th that might be about Iran:

⚡️ The deployment of 7 U.S. B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia, a U.K. overseas territory, follows an unprecedented movement of 18 (EIGHTEEN!) U.S. aerial refueling tankers across the Pacific.

With tankers staged in key locations like Guam, signs point to a major shift of U.S. air power into the Pacific and Indian Ocean theater, likely unfolding later this week or early next. A show of force — or ....?

more found about this:

⚡️ A military NOTAM issued for Diego Garcia confirms that two key ramp slots — B1 and B2 — are closed until May 1st, suggesting a sustained U.S. air deployment on the U.K.-controlled island.

This timeline overlaps with the end of Trump’s 2-month ultimatum to Iran, raising further questions about the true purpose behind the sudden U.S. bomber buildup in the Indian Ocean.

Added, found, still from early morning 26th (will post more here if found):

A military NOTAM issued for Diego Garcia confirms that two key ramp slots — B1 and B2 — are closed until May 1st, suggesting a sustained U.S. air deployment on the U.K.-controlled island.

This timeline overlaps with the end of Trump’s 2-month ultimatum to Iran, raising further questions about the true purpose behind the sudden U.S. bomber buildup in the Indian Ocean.