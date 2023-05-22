The Nancy Kerner Show: Warren Armour, Gretchen Killeen and Bernadette Scott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join a Round Table with Warren Armour the Co-Founder of PPN Network, and Gretchen Killeen is working on the Repatriation of Historical Assets to various families and countries. Discussing Current Events, RV, GCR, Historical Assets PPN, Talk-Time, Intuition, Relationships, Spirituality, Communities, and the Vision for Humanity!