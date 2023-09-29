Cyclist Jarno Mobach (25) Forced to retire due to Cardiac Arrythmia...

Another one...

Jarno Mobach is from The Netherlands.

He announced his retirement via his Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxdlc5KMzFz/?hl=en

News article: https://www.wielerflits.nl/nieuws/jarno-mobach-oud-winnaar-van-parijs-roubaix-u19-moet-stoppen-vanwege-hartritmestoornissen/

Former winner of Paris-Roubaix for juniors Jarno Mobach (25) has to stop due to cardiac arrhythmia

Jarno Mobach was forced to end his cycling career. The 25-year-old Zeelander, who was under contract with VolkerWessels this season, is suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. In 2016, Mobach won Paris-Roubaix for juniors.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to report that I have to stop cycling due to cardiac arrhythmias,” Mobach writes on social media. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me live my dream over all these years.”

From 2017 to 2020, Mobach rode for the training team of Team Sunweb, a predecessor of Team dsm-firmenich . In his debut season for the team he won a stage in the Olympia's Tour. After a few down years, he switched to Leopard in 2021. He rode for two years for this Luxembourgish formation. From the current season he played for VolkerWessels, but he has not worn his shirt number since April. He has undergone tests in recent months which showed that he has cardiac arrhythmias.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

